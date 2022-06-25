Contrasting Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) & IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO)

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) and Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

This table compares IsoPlexis and Accelerate Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A Accelerate Diagnostics -555.47% N/A -76.44%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IsoPlexis and Accelerate Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Accelerate Diagnostics 1 0 1 0 2.00

IsoPlexis presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 655.56%. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.47%. Given IsoPlexis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of IsoPlexis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of IsoPlexis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IsoPlexis and Accelerate Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoPlexis $17.26 million 5.09 -$81.57 million N/A N/A Accelerate Diagnostics $11.78 million 8.04 -$77.70 million ($1.06) -1.28

Accelerate Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IsoPlexis.

Summary

IsoPlexis beats Accelerate Diagnostics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

IsoPlexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea. The company offers single cell proteomics platform, including instruments, chip consumables, and software that provides an end-to-end solution to view of protein function at an individual cellular level. It provides IsoLight and IsoSpark instruments; IsoCode chips that offer multiplexed chip solutions for single cell functional proteomics; CodePlex chips that provide multiplexed solutions for ultra-low volume bulk samples; and IsoSpeak software that offers dimensional data and automates analysis with an intuitive push button user interface to deliver same day single cell and bulk proteome visualizations, as well as research support and services, and post-warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Branford, Connecticut.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms. It also provides the Accelerate PhenoTest, a test kit for the system, which provides identify and antibiotic susceptibility testing results for patients suspected of bacteremia or fungemia, both life-threatening conditions with high morbidity and mortality risk. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.