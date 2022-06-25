Contrasting Spire (NYSE:SR) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Spire alerts:

This table compares Spire and Excelerate Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire 10.94% 9.59% 2.55% Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A

84.9% of Spire shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Spire shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spire and Excelerate Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire $2.24 billion 1.71 $271.70 million $4.05 18.09 Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spire has higher revenue and earnings than Excelerate Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Spire and Excelerate Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire 1 6 0 0 1.86 Excelerate Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67

Spire presently has a consensus target price of $71.83, suggesting a potential downside of 1.93%. Excelerate Energy has a consensus target price of 32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.62%. Given Excelerate Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than Spire.

Summary

Spire beats Excelerate Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.