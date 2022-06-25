Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Approximately 2,374,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 15,310,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).
The stock has a market capitalization of £6.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Coro Energy Company Profile (LON:CORO)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Coro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.