Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells $445,068.36 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

COUP stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after buying an additional 1,619,066 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,825 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,679,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,922,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

