Cowen Cuts Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Price Target to $5.00

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EGIO opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $328.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.83. Edgio has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

