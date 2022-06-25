CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $122.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.20% from the company’s current price.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.51) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,554,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,771,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

