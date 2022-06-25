CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $122.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.20% from the company’s current price.
CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.
Shares of CRSP stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,554,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,771,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
