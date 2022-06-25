Critical Comparison: SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) & MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 35.65% -205.88% 17.29% SilverSun Technologies -1.27% -5.21% -2.86%

This table compares MSCI and SilverSun Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $2.04 billion 17.18 $725.98 million $9.12 47.38 SilverSun Technologies $41.70 million 0.34 -$130,000.00 ($0.11) -24.91

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies. SilverSun Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of MSCI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MSCI and SilverSun Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 3 5 0 2.63 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSCI presently has a consensus target price of $544.29, suggesting a potential upside of 25.97%. Given MSCI’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

MSCI has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MSCI beats SilverSun Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, and service that provides an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors impact the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other – Private Assets segment includes real estate market and transaction data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights for funds, investors, and managers; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, wealth managers, real estate professionals, and corporates. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. In addition, the company provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

