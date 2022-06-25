CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CVCE) Insider Purchases £6,790 in Stock

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Rating) insider Mark R. Tucker bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £6,790 ($8,317.00).
Shares of LON CVCE opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Friday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.88 ($0.01).
About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities (Get Rating)
