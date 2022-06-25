CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CVCE) Insider Purchases £6,790 in Stock

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Rating) insider Mark R. Tucker bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £6,790 ($8,317.00).

Shares of LON CVCE opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Friday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

