CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CYTR opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13. CytRx has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.05.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

