Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock opened at $256.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

