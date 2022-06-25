DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Up 10.4% This Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00006341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $96.35 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00144963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00072072 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00013969 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,881,033 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

