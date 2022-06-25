DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Cut to $90.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.00.

DVA stock opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. DaVita has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 154.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 49.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

