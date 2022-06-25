DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $509.09 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $205.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $558.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $587.81.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

