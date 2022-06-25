DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,539,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 756,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,839,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in Amgen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 11,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its position in Amgen by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 8,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.37 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

