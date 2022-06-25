DeDora Capital Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,102,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,020,759,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $392.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $405.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

