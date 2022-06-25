DeFiChain Hits Market Cap of $514.32 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $514.32 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004771 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007684 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000928 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000426 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000216 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

