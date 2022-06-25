DeHive (DHV) Reaches Market Cap of $373,968.06

DeHive (DHV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, DeHive has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $0.0930 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $373,968.06 and approximately $27,751.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00130338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00072350 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014226 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

