Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Shares of DCTH opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $31.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,400 shares of company stock worth $136,133. Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.