Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.97- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.27 billion-$107.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.23 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $50.25 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.77.

In related news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,263 shares of company stock worth $7,362,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.