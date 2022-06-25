Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up about 0.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after buying an additional 347,361 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,995,000 after buying an additional 430,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,196,000 after buying an additional 105,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,774,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,417,000 after buying an additional 203,702 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

