Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €25.65 ($27.00) and last traded at €26.35 ($27.74). Approximately 10,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.40 ($27.79).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($53.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of $485.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is €28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.51.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

