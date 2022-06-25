Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €57.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($60.00) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.20 ($66.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($44.74) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €35.91 ($37.79) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($43.49). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.53.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.