dHedge DAO Reaches Market Cap of $3.83 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $316,469.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

DHT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,751,643 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

