Diageo’s (DGE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,350 ($53.28) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DGE. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($47.77) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.00) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($42.01) to GBX 5,040 ($61.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.57) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,850 ($47.16) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,159.33 ($50.95).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,658.50 ($44.81) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,723.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,768.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.34). The stock has a market cap of £83.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($49.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,254.42 ($10,110.75). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

