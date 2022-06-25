Digital Insurance Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $49.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $223,042.98 and $49.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00593551 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000345 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 88.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.