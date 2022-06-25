Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Position Increased by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. owned 0.45% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 610.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,379,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,431. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $17.79.

