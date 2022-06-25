disBalancer Price Tops $0.13 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $829,699.99 and approximately $76,866.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00128554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00071949 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014606 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,155,161 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars.

