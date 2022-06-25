Dogecoin Price Hits $0.0665 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $8.82 billion and approximately $434.35 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00027996 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00263816 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004594 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

