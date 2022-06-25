Domani Wealth LLC Has $408,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $8.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,022. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

