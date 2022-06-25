Domani Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,542 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 821,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,591,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,128 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 133,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 648,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 225,585 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,299. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

