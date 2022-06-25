Domani Wealth LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IWP traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,033. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

