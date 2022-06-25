Don-key (DON) Price Reaches $0.0180 on Major Exchanges

Don-key (DON) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $24,972.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00027844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00278403 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002613 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004014 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,997,631 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

