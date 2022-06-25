DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Given New GBX 500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 594 ($7.28) to GBX 500 ($6.12) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SMDS. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.25) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 496.71 ($6.08).

DS Smith stock opened at GBX 290.60 ($3.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 339.30. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 277.40 ($3.40) and a one year high of GBX 465.97 ($5.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.65%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Drabble acquired 17,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £50,067.15 ($61,326.74). Also, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($35,766.78).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

