DubaiCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030020 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00014628 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001011 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

