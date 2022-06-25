DXdao Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. DXdao has a market capitalization of $19.59 million and $88,590.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $397.28 or 0.01861430 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00289080 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002752 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00308087 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.