e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $432.00 million-$440.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.63 million.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

NYSE:ELF traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.33. 1,005,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $339,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,152,409.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $404,818.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,730.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,717 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,420. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 72,860 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,537,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

