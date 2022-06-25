E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC) Director Buys C$31,750.00 in Stock

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Rating) Director Christopher Doornbos purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,227,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,118,561.20.

E3 Metals stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.69. 980,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,787. The company has a market cap of C$155.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 21.18, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. E3 Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.59 and a 12-month high of C$3.49.

About E3 Metals

E3 Metals Corp., a resource company with mineral properties, focuses on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines contained in its mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

