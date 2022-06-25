Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $131.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.68. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 59,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

