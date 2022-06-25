Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Trading Up 2.6%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 136,432 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 77,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVG. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 28,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.