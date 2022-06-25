Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,311 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises 1.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 457,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 261,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,998 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.90. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

