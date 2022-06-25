Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,815.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $71.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22.

Separately, Citigroup raised KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

