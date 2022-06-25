Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $170.09 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.33.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.