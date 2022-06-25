Einsteinium (EMC2) Achieves Market Cap of $2.08 Million

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $7,126.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,661,674 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

