Elrond Trading Up 34.1% Over Last 7 Days (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $62.02 or 0.00289308 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $44.87 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00099485 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00019475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00054222 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008478 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,466,419 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

