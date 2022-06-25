Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of ENRFF opened at $4.75 on Friday. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

