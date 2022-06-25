Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) were up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 888,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,323,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENVB shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Enveric Biosciences to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis lowered shares of Enveric Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Enveric Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enveric Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 740.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 300,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.

