EOS (EOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $152.34 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004700 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $998.91 million and $152.34 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,058,314,976 coins and its circulating supply is 992,836,245 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

