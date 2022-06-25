Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Financial Review

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) and Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for eBay and Eqonex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 2 14 10 0 2.31 Eqonex 0 2 1 0 2.33

eBay presently has a consensus target price of $64.15, suggesting a potential upside of 40.46%. Eqonex has a consensus target price of $18.41, suggesting a potential upside of 1,912.02%. Given Eqonex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eqonex is more favorable than eBay.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and Eqonex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 113.26% 20.91% 7.71% Eqonex N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

eBay has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eqonex has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Eqonex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eBay and Eqonex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $10.42 billion 2.45 $13.61 billion $17.05 2.68 Eqonex $290,000.00 146.53 -$125.33 million N/A N/A

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Eqonex.

Summary

eBay beats Eqonex on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Eqonex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It builds products, delivers services, and develops solutions that utilize distributed ledger and other technologies to enhance the efficiency of financial markets and the current cryptocurrency industry. The company operates EQONEX cryptocurrency exchange, an exchange for the trading of virtual currencies; and an over-the-counter trading platform, as well as digital assets trading tool. It also provides Digivault, a custody solution; digital asset investment solutions for institutional and professional investors; securitization advisory services; and digital assets borrowing and lending services. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

