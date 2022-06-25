Era Swap (ES) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29,941.00

Era Swap (ES) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Era Swap has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Era Swap has a market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $29,941.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

