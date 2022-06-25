Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Hits Market Cap of $4.78 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $4.78 million and $40,658.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 48% against the dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,995,512 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

